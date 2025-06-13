Chairperson named to lead Pat Finucane inquiry

A CHAIRPERSON has been named to lead the public inquiry into the killing of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane – nine months after it was announced.

Pat Finucane was shot dead by a UDA gang at his North Belfast home in front of his family in February 1989. Subsequent official reports concluded that there was collusion between loyalists and the British state in the murder, for which former Prime Minister David Cameron apologised on behalf of the British government.

After a three-decade campaign for truth from the Finucane family, the British government finally announced in September last year that it was establishing a public inquiry into the 39-year-old solicitor's murder.

On Friday morning, British Secretary of State Hilary Benn said that Gary Hickinbottom, below, would chair the inquiry. Hickinbottom is the current President of the Welsh Tribunals. He is a solicitor and a retired Court of Appeal Judge, who undertook the statutory inquiry into corruption and governance in the British Virgin Islands.

Pat's widow, Geraldine Finucane said: "The appointment of Sir Gary Hickinbottom is a welcome and long-overdue development.

"It has been more than nine months since the British Government confirmed that an inquiry would take place and over 36 years since Pat was murdered. Throughout those years, my family has had to fight tirelessly to uncover the truth.

"We now look forward to engaging with the chair and his inquiry team so that this process can finally begin.

"It is our hope that the inquiry will be permitted to carry out its work with full independence and with all of the powers, resources and support necessary to answer the serious and longstanding questions surrounding Pat's murder."

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey called for the public inquiry to being as soon as possible.

“Nine months after the announcement of a public inquiry into the killing of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, it is welcome that a chairperson has finally been named,” she said. “It is now vital that the inquiry begins its work at pace and is allowed to proceed with fierce independence.

“Thirty-six years on from his murder, Pat Finucane’s family continue to show immense courage in their pursuit of truth and justice, seeking to uncover the full circumstances around his killing.

"After decades of tireless campaigning, this process must deliver the answers the Finucane family have long fought for, and the inquiry must work closely with them to help secure these."

Announcing the appointment, Secretary of State Hilary Benn said: "The murder of Mr Finucane was a barbarous and heinous crime and one which continues to highlight the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Human rights lawyer Pat Finucane

"I commend and support the tireless campaign of Mrs Finucane and her family in seeking answers to the brutal murder of their loved one and I am confident that this Inquiry will provide answers to the family who have suffered so terribly.

"I am delighted that Sir Gary Hickinbottom has accepted this important role as Chair of the Patrick Finucane Inquiry and that Baroness O’Loan and Francesca Del Mese have accepted the important roles of assessors to the Inquiry. I am confident that, together, their valuable knowledge, experience and professionalism will be of great benefit to the work of the Inquiry.

Gary Hickinbottom added: "I am privileged to take on responsibility for leading this public inquiry into the important issues raised by the circumstances surrounding the murder of Patrick Finucane, something I will do not only in accordance with my statutory duties but as fairly, openly and transparently as I can.

"At the heart of this case lies a family who lost their husband and father in horrific circumstances, and I look forward to meeting the Finucane family in Belfast as soon as possible."