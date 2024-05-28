Boxing: Quinn to fight for Commonwealth honours on the June 28 'Belfast Brawl'

Conor Quinn signed with Frank Warren earlier this year and will be co-main with Pierce O'Leary at the SSE Arena on June 28 when he fights for the Commonwealth title

CONOR Quinn will fight for the Commonwealth flyweight title at the SSE Arena on Friday, June 28, when he meets English champion Conner Kelsall.

It will be the first time the former Clonard amateur fights under the Queensberry banner having signed a promotional deal with Frank Warren and he is in the co-main slot on the 'Belfast Brawl' with Dublin's Pierce O'Leary who makes a fourth defence of his WBC International super lightweight title against Darragh Foley.

Quinn (9-0-1, 6 KOs), the Celtic champion, teamed up with the Hall of Fame promoter following a strong recommendation from fellow Belfast boy Carl Frampton and ‘The Magnificent’ launches his TNT Sports journey with a fight in his home city against fellow-unbeaten Kelsall (11-0, 1) from Doncaster.

The West Belfast man is the holder of the 'Silver' Commonwealth belt, winning it along with the Celtic title last year against Chris Liddell and then defending it in impressive fashion against Jemsi Kibazange.

That card also featured Colm Murphy who smashed through Julias Thomas Kisarawe and South Belfast's 'Posh Boy' gets his opportunity to take a step forward in his career when he takes on Scotland's Jack Turner (6-1) for the vacant Commonwealth 'Silver' featherweight title as he bids to make it 12 wins in as many fights.

Further Belfast interest on June 28 comes from James McGivern (8-0) who defends his BUI Celtic championship when he goes up against Cardiff’s Rahid Omar (6-0) in a battle of the unbeaten lightweights over eight rounds.

McGivern, 26, seized the title in November of last year with victory over the previously undefeated Josh Sandford in Letterkenny.

The meeting of O'Leary and Foley in an all-Irish derby is one that brings plenty of intrigue with both men familiar to Belfast fans.

O’Leary, who was in action in the city last May, last fought in Birmingham back in March when he overcame the unbeaten Hovhannes Martirosyan in an impressive fashion, stopping the Belgian in round nine.

Foley, who lost out to Tyrone McKenna at the Ulster Hall in 2019, was most recently in action in Manchester, where he was defeated on points by Jack Catterall. In his previous fight he overcame Robbie Davies Jr via a third-round stoppage in Liverpool, with the home fighter also sustaining an ankle injury that prevented him from continuing.

“I am very much looking forward to returning to Belfast where, most recently, we staged hugely successful shows headlined by Carl Frampton,” said promoter Frank Warren.

“I am very happy to be going back and showcasing the talents of Queensberry’s Irish contingent, headed up by Conor Quinn and Pierce O’Leary, with both in big fights and Conor in what should be a classic collision with the English champion, the highly-rated Conner Kelsall.

“There will be lots of local talent on the card - including a number of our new signings - and I am particularly looking forward to seeing Steven Cairns in action for the first time under the Queensberry banner, plus Jack Turner, who comes with an already formidable reputation.”

Five further recent Frank Warren signings will feature on the night.

Ferocious Liverpool bantamweight Jack Turner (6-0, 6) - who is yet to experience the second round of a fight in the pros - along with Jadier Herrera (14-0, 12), a Cuban southpaw, who both train out of the Rotunda Gym in Liverpool. Plus Steven Cairns (7-0, 4) from Cork, as well as with Bedfordshire welterweight Nicola Barke (4-0) and the decorated amateur star from Ballyhaunis Eoghan Lavin (1-0), who made his professional debut at York Hall in April.

The professional debut of Manchester super welterweight Walter Fury completes the card.

Tickets for Belfast Brawl at SSE Arena, Belfast on Friday, 28 June go on SSE Presale tomorrow (Wednesday, 29 May) at 10am, and on General sale on Thursday, 30 May available from: ticketmaster.ie