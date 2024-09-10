Gallery: Sun Shines on Frankie Wilson Tournament

The inaugural Frankie Wilson Over-40s Tournament was a huge success on a glorious warm and sunny day at Hannahstown.

Lámh Dhearg chairman, Brian Smyth welcomed Frankie's family and friends and thanked the teams for participating and led a complimentary minute's applause in memory of Frankie. All Ireland Senior Scor winner Meabh McNeill beautifully performed Amhrám na bhFiann.

The teams and stars of yesteryear rolled back the years and produced many exciting and skilful encounters in a very sporting atmosphere in very warm conditions.

Congrats to St Paul's on winning the Frankie Wilson Cup and Brackaville on winning the Pearse McCormick Shield.

It was also great to see players and family and friends proudly sporting the specially designed commemorative Frankie retro jersey no 11 emblazoned with 'Sweet left foot'.

Also, the Saffron Old Boys wore jerseys with Frankie's name on the sleeves and image on the back.

In the packed clubrooms, Paul Buchanan compered the presentation and Paul along with Terry McCrudden, Catherine McGourty and Frankie's brother Greg paid very poignant tributes to Frankie.

Sincere thanks to Lámh Dhearg and Saffron Old Boys for such a well-organised tournament and to all the volunteers, participating teams and referees for their participation which made the tournament such a success and a fitting tribute to the much respected Frankie.