GALLERY: Thousands attend National Graves Association Belfast Easter commemoration

Thousands of people attended the National Graves Association Easter commemoration in Belfast on Sunday, where Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald used her address to appeal for "partnership" with the unionist people in "building the new Ireland".

In a message to unionism, the Sinn Féin President said: "The unionist people must have an equal part in building the new Ireland.

"To those of a unionist tradition I say sincerely; we seek partnership with you. A future of equality and freedom belongs to you. A future of progress and change belongs to you. A future of prosperity and opportunity belongs to you."