GALLERY: Marchers protest at BBC over Gaza coverage

A LARGE crowd marched to the BBC in Belfast on Saturday in protest at the corporation's coverage of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The protest was organised by Caidre Palestine, Belfast Stands With Palestine and Belfast Palestine Solidarity Campaign IPSC.

Protestors marched from City Hall to the BBC headquarters and voiced anger at the BBC, stating the broadcaster's reporting had been biased in favour of Israel.

Over 4,650 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the assault on the territory two weeks ago following Hamas' attack on Israel.

Israeli forces have bombed schools, hospitals, churches and other civic buildings in an all out assault on the territory. A total of 91 Palestinians have also been killed in the West Bank as Israeli forces have closed roads in and out of the territory.

Israel has said more than 1,400 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attack on October 7.

A spokesperson for the BBC defended its coverage of the conflict, saying it had provided audiences around the world with coverage and first-hand testimony “of the atrocities committed by Hamas and the suffering in Gaza”.

“We have made clear the devastating human cost to civilians living in Israel and Gaza, and the unprecedented nature of what has happened,” it added.

“We have reported on the atrocities committed by Hamas in their assault on Israel, and have heard many accounts from survivors of these attacks and family members of the victims, reflecting the trauma they are suffering.”