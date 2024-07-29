GALLERY: Thousands celebrate Belfast Pride

THOUSANDS of people took to the streets of Belfast on Saturday for the city's annual Pride parade.

This year's theme was 'Love Your Mind' – a focus on physical and mental health. The parade was led by Belfast's first openly gay Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray.

“As a proud member of our city’s LGBTQIA+ community, I was delighted to play my part in this year’s Pride celebrations,” he said. "Pride is our biggest, brightest and most inclusive festival in the city.

"The theme of Love Your Mind is so incredibly important to our LGBTQIA+ community who are disproportionately impacted by mental health issues due to intolerance and discrimination."