GALLERY: Thousands rally to support Palestine in Belfast city centre

THOUSANDS of protestors marched through Belfast on Sunday against the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The demonstrators met at Writers' Square before walking along Royal Avenue to City Hall. Numerous speakers spoke at the event including MLAs Pat Sheehan and Gerry Carrol, as well as Sue Pentel from Jews for Palestine - Ireland. There were also speeches from Palestinians living in Belfast and representatives from the Northern Ireland Council for Racial Equality, ICTU and Unison.

Belfast supports peace and justice in Palestine. pic.twitter.com/XZCzaEiM4g — Andrée Murphy (@andreemurphy) October 15, 2023

During the demonstration a small contingent of counter-protestors arrived with Israeli flags but they subsequently moved on. Much of the city centre was closed for the protest with the PSNI closing several roads in and out of the town centre.

Today I joined Sinn Féin colleagues and thousands of others at the Belfast march in support of the people of Palestine as the onslaught on Gaza continues.



The international community must act. We need ceasefires, dialogue & enforcement of international law. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BiVTTIrswJ — Ryan Murphy (@CllrRyanMurphy) October 15, 2023

So far the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli air assault on Gaza has risen to 2,215 according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

I was honoured to speak at the rally in Belfast today in support of the Palestinian people who are under attack.

You have not been forgotten.

You have not been abandoned.

You are not alone.

We stand with you.

We stand with Palestine. pic.twitter.com/qBekUex0RH — Pat Sheehan (@PatSheehanMLA) October 15, 2023

In a statement, the ministry said that 724 children and 458 women were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks. The ministry also said that the number of wounded has risen to 8,714, including 2,450 children and 1,536 women.

At the protest Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan condemned the mindset of the Israeli government and said Ireland hadn't forgotten Palestine and stood with Palestinians.

“It is the mindset that has led to the killing of over 50 Palestinians in the West Bank by the Israeli occupation forces and not a word in the media about it. It is that same mindset that drives the colonisation of Palestinian land.

"It’s the same mindset that believes Israel has the right to starve 2.3million in the Gaza Strip and they are stopping them getting water, fuel and medical supplies. It is that mindset that makes them think its okay to order the evacuation of hospitals and to kill men, women and children who cannot escape from their bombardment.”

"We say to Palestinians – you have not been forgotten. You have not been abandoned. You are not alone. We stand with you. We stand with Palestine.”

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll told protestors: “It is incredible to see so many people from all backgrounds turn out in Belfast to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“This city has sent a resounding message against apartheid Israel, against the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, and for an end to the siege of Gaza.

“Western governments, backed by the mainstream media, have done all in their power to shut down criticism of Israel’s settler colonial project. But anti-apartheid activists will not be bowed by attempts to cover up Israel’s war crimes.

“We call for the severing of all economic and diplomatic ties with Israel, including the immediate expulsion of Israeli diplomats and an end to all technological and military aid to the Israeli murder machine."