GALLERY: Three West Belfast Gaelscoileanna progress to Ulster Cumann Scoildrámaíochta

AN Cumann Scoildrámaíochta has taken place with three West Belfast schools set to progress to the Ulster Féile in An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny.

Six primary schools in West Belfast, Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, Gaelscoil na bhFál, Scoil na Fuiseoige, Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, Gaelscoil na Móna and Gaelscoil an Lonnáin and Gaelscoil an Chaistil in Ballycastle all performed unique and original plays as Gaeilge.

Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh were the winners on the day, followed by Bunscoil Phobal Feirste and Scoil na Fuiseoige. All three schools will be attending the Ulster Féile at the end of March.

The schools each performed a range of different plays on the day with Gaelscoil na bhFál performing stories about the local cemeteries and Bunscoil Phobail Feirste using Zoom as the theme of their play, amongst many other creative ideas.

Suzanne Waring, a teacher in Coláiste Feirste, judged on the day which took place in Coláiste Feirste's main hall.