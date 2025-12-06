GALLERY: Winners crowned at 2025 Aisling Awards

THE best of Belfast was crowned at the Europa Hotel last Friday night at the 29th annual Aisling Awards.

Known as the Belfast Oscars, the Aisling Awards brings together community leaders, sporting heroes, small business owners, and cultural champions and showcases the bridge-builders, visionaries and peacemakers of modern day Belfast.

Hosted by Barra Best and Lynette Fay, special guests included Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly and Minister for the Economy Dr Caoimhe Archibald.

Special award winners on the night included Roll of Honour for Reverend Harold Good and Person of the Year for Annie Armstrong from Colin Neighbourhood Partnership.

The rest of the Aisling Awards 2025 recipients were:

Visit Belfast Neighbourhood Tourism Award: The Falls – Where The Troubles Began at St Comgalls

St Matthew's Housing Association

Belfast City Airport Belfast Brand Award : Templemore Baths GLL

: Templemore Baths GLL Concentrix Guardian of the Environment Award: Tim McCann (GAA Sporting Nature Officer)

Tim McCann (GAA Sporting Nature Officer) Foras na Gaeilge Outstanding Contribution to the Irish Language Award: Buaiteoir-Winner Gaelchúrsaí and Aitheantas Speisialta-Special Recognition Saibhreas Mháire – Cumann Chluain Árd

Buaiteoir-Winner Gaelchúrsaí and Aitheantas Speisialta-Special Recognition Saibhreas Mháire – Cumann Chluain Árd Kennedy Centre Outstanding Achievement in Education Award : Winner St Joseph's PS, Slate Street and (Special Recognition) Action Deaf Youth

: Winner St Joseph's PS, Slate Street and (Special Recognition) Action Deaf Youth Clonard Credit Union Standout Social Enterprise Award: Winner Tullymore Community Centre and (Special Recognition) Oh Yeah Music Centre

Winner Tullymore Community Centre and (Special Recognition) Oh Yeah Music Centre TG4 Arts and Culture Award: Kabosh Theatre Company for 'Julie'

Kabosh Theatre Company for 'Julie' Cirdan Health & Wellbeing Promotion Award: Féile Women's Choir

Féile Women's Choir Sean Graham Sport Award: St Mary's CBGS

Aisling Awards 2025 was proudly sponsored by Open University, Foras na Gaeilge, CCU, Sean Graham, Kennedy Centre, Movie House Cinemas, TG4, Belfast City Airport, Concentrix, Cirdan, Natural World Products, Visit Belfast, Hinch Whiskey and Biopax.

