GALLERY: Winter Wonderland in Alexandra Park

ALEXANDRA Park in North Belfast recently hosted a Winter Wonderland event for the local community.

Organised by Intercomm in partnership Duncairn Community Partnership, the free event featured Christmas market stalls, Santa Claus, children’s entertainment and sleigh rides.

A special marquee erected featured well-known Elvis impersonator Jim ‘The King’ Brown and his big band, U105’s Johnny Hero and DJ Will.