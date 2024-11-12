Gallery: Young Lámhs Appreciation Day

Lámh Dhearg hosted their annual Young Lámhs Appreciation Day for players ranging from FUNdamentals to U10.

The busy and popular day was divided into three sessions to facilitate such large numbers, clearly illustrating the strength of numbers of the club's juvenile section, which ensures the club has a bright and promising future.

Chairman Brian Smyth warmly welcomed players and mentors and thanked them for their effort and commitment during a busy season. Brian complimented the parents for their valuable support and encouraged the children to sustain and strengthen their interest in playing for the club. Brian also informed the packed sessions that the club were continually striving to enhance their development plans, such as a ball wall and pitch improvements and appealed to all for their ongoing support.

During the sessions, two PowerPoint presentations were shown. Lámhs on tour 2024 and a Pictorial Review of the Year and they generated very positive responses as the children and mentors recognised themselves on the numerous images on the comprehensive entertaining presentations.

All players were presented with a medal as a token of appreciation for their sterling efforts during the year which has seen much enjoyment, games and sessions and more importantly positive development and progress.

The sessions concluded with a mini disco and party games in a jovial and fun atmosphere conducted by Paul Buchanan and Davy McBride.

Special thanks to Browns Fish and Chips for their quality cuisine and service.