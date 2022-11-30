GALLERY: Hannahstown Christmas Market

HANNAHSTOWN was filled with festive cheer as the annual Christmas Market returned to Lámh Dhearg at the weekend.



Organised by the Hannahstown Community Association alongside partners Lámh Dhearg CLG, the Housing Executive and Belfast City Council, the market saw over 20 stalls take up residence for the afternoon in a big marquee selling Christmas crafts, gifts and delicacies, while the rickety wheel proved a big hit with plenty of prizes on offer.



Speaking after the event, Paul Buchanan from Lámh Dhearg said: “The Hannahstown Christmas Market organised by the Hannahstown Community Association at Lámh Dhearg was a huge success with a great attendance and generated a very festive atmosphere.

The big Christmas tree light switch on in Hannahstown 🎄 pic.twitter.com/kwDdCYLv0n — Lámh Dhearg CLG (@lamhdheargclg) November 28, 2022

“It was a family fun filled event with such a diverse range of activities including a Christmas market, Rickety Wheel Bazaar with an array of super prizes, children’s disco and magic show along with Santa Claus and his reindeers, the Grinch, Anna and Elsa.



“There was a carol service with the music provided by Ballymacward PS and Santa then switched on the Christmas tree lights.

“The successful event was funded by Belfast City Council, NI Housing Executive and Hannahstown Credit Union.”