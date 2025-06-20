GALLERY: Holy Trinity Primary School celebrate succesful year

HOLY Trinity Primary School this week celebrated the achievements of its Primary 7 pupils during a joyful prize-giving ceremony on Tuesday.

Families and friends gathered to mark the dedication, progress and accomplishments of the pupils as they prepare for the next stage of their education.

The celebration also reflected on a year full of memorable performances, including the P7s fantastic production of The Wizard of Oz, their impressive dance ensemble at Belvoir, and the P6 pupils dazzling audience at the Ulster Hall with Teenage Kicks.

Principal Fiona Boyd praised the pupils’ efforts, stating: “Our transfer results were outstanding, and we continue to nurture curiosity, resilience, and a love of learning.”

She also mentioned how the school raised over £12,000 for local and international charities, supported families in need and continued its partnership with their sister school in Uganda.

The event was a proud moment for the entire school community, highlighting both academic and creative successes. As the school year ends, Holy Trinity looks forward to seeing their P7 pupils thrive in their future endeavours.