£5 OFF Iceland voucher for newly refurbished Andersonstown store

Iceland is delighted to welcome customers to its newly refurbished store in Andersonstown, Belfast. The store, which employs 21, now offers customers an enhanced shopping experience with bold and bright signage to help shoppers navigate the store more easily and safely. Simple and clever improvements such as lightboxes in all freezers allow customers to easily find their favourite, great value, Iceland products.



Iceland Andersonstown is also proud to support local suppliers such as Mash Direct, Dale Farms and Irwins, as well to stock hundreds of big brands and exciting ranges exclusive to Iceland including T.G.I Friday’s, Greggs and Slimming World. Firm favourites from Iceland’s delicious own label products such as Iceland Thin & Crispy Pizzas, Ridiculously Crispy Chips and Breaded Chicken Breast Fillet Strips continue to fill the shelves.



To celebrate the new look store, we’ll have an exclusive £5 OFF Iceland voucher in the Andersonstown News this week.



Cathy Donnelly, Store Manager said, “We are delighted to welcome old and new customers to our new look store. The team have worked tirelessly to create a really customer-focused shopping experience that is even more friendly and convenient. The store has really become a part of the local community it serves. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local store team as well as our value customer for their continued support”.



The newly refurbished Andersonstown store is open from 08:00am – 8:00pm Monday to Saturday, and 10:00am-6:00pm on Sundays.



