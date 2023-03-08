International Women's Day celebrated at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich

CELEBRATIONS for International Women’s Day are in full swing at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaic, today, Wednesday.

Falls Women’s Centre held a cross-community celebration event marking women’s achievements in the centre’s education and peace-building activities over the past year.

Laughter and joy filled the air as traditional music played, a buffet lunch was provided and both a quiz and bingo took place.

“It is one of the most important days of the year for us. All the women have been involved in the centre and we take the chance to bring them all together just to celebrate in a light-hearted day,” said Nancy Graham, Education Officer at Falls Women’s Centre.

Established in 1982, the Falls Women’s Centre was the first of its kind in the area and has continually worked to raise awareness within the community and with statutory agencies on issues that affect women’s lives.

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich held a series of events throughout the day to celebrate the internationally renowned day. A fantastic all-female session was held in recognition of the importance, talent and immeasurable role women have on the traditional music scene. The line-up of musicians included Ciara McGuire, Claire McGreevy and Fíóna Ní Mhearáin.