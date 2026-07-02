GALLERY: Lámh Dhearg host annual Golf Classic in association with Hannahstown Credit Union

A very successful 2026 Lámh Dhearg golf day was had at Balmoral Golf Club last Friday in association with proud sponsors Hannahstown Credit Union.

At the evening presentation, Chairman Brian Smyth thanked all who participated, whether it was the generously sponsored tee boxes or helping with the organisation and running of the event.

Brian complimented the brilliantly dedicated golf committee at Lámh Dhearg whose meticulous preparations and tireless work is consistently yearly helping offset the payment of our new pitch which is much appreciated by us all.

Brian extended Congrats to all the winners as listed below:

Results

Team Prizes Winner

1st - 93 Pts (Better last 6 Holes) – Cormac Hannon, Pearse Fitzsimons,

Owen McKeown, Aidan McGuigan

2nd - 93 Pts – Donagh Finnegan, Paddy Cunningham, Kiefer Toolan,

Andrew Ryan

3rd - 91 Pts – Paddy Burns, Kevin Finnegan, Ciaran McAlea, Dee

McLaughlin

Individual Prizes

1st placed prize (Ryan Straney Memorial Trophy)- Declan Smyth (44 pts)

Longest Driver – Matthew Murray

Nearest to Pin – Jordan Kennedy 8th Hole

Best Gross – Kiefer Toolan Gross 73

Ladies Prize – Louise Kennedy 37 pts