GALLERY: Lámh Dhearg’s Scéim Samhraidh a massive hit with local kids

LÁMH Dhearg CLG hosted a five-day summer scheme with young children participating in a variety of activities, including sport, dance and art, promoting Irish culture and language.

The camp ran from Monday to Friday last week, and there were around 40 children aged between 7-13, who took part.

Ronan, who organised the day-to-day activities, kindly talked me through what a typical week spent at this camp entails.

It was a busy week to say the least. On Monday – with the typical Irish summer rainy weather keeping at bay – the children were outside for most of the day. They enjoyed a walk around the hills near the club and then finished the day by playing Gaelic football.

Scéim samhraidh- là 1.

First day of Scéim Samhraidh. We're looking forward to Day 2 today. pic.twitter.com/CRoU6nFQOx — Lámh Dhearg CLG (@lamhdheargclg) July 18, 2023

On Tuesday, the good old Irish rainy weather made a return, but that didn’t stop the young people, as the children’s adventurous spirits took them to We Are Vertigo. They climbed a huge rock wall, challenged a high ropes course and burnt off some of their high energy on the world’s largest inflatable park. By the time they reached the middle of the week they included their activities by heading to the cinema.

Reporter Megan Sethuraman joined in the fun at Lámh Dhearg

On Thursday, the children were treated to an arts and crafts workshop run by the talented Fionnuala Duffin. She taught the children, step by step, how to make colourful hanging mobiles, with recycled materials, providing them with beads and tape for decoration. This not only allowed the children to have some 'chill-time', but they were also able to tap into their creative sides.

One of the children told me he was going to make a candy cane coloured mobile. It was lovely to witness how Fionnuala created a very relaxing and inclusive environment, involving background music allowing the children to work independently, whilst she was there providing them with a helping hand, when needed.

The 'chill-time' didn't last long, and the children headed outside for some energetic hurling drills, before participating in a traditional céilí dance. The last day, was a celebratory fun day, topped off with a delicious BBQ. What a fantastic week! Well done to all who were involved.