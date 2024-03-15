Martial Arts: North Belfast success at 2024 Jiu-Jitsu National Youth Championships

Last Sunday (Mother’s Day to many) a large squad of Junior Competition Team members from the local Merville and Grove Jiu-Jitsu clubs travelled to the Shankill Leisure Centre to compete against the elite of Jiu-Jitsu grapplers at the first local competition event of 2024.

A total of 17 junior athletes, accompanied by coaches and many nervous parents travelled to the Shankill venue for their first grassroots inter-club high level competition of the year.

By the end of the event, the combined contingent had secured a total medal haul of nine gold, silver and seven bronze medals from 17 athletes in the various junior categories, with another three narrowly missing out in highly contested bronze medal matches. Jiu-Jitsu teams from at least 16 different clubs and teams were present on the day for this prestigious local event.

A special word of thanks goes to New Ground Jiu-Jitsu Academy, based in Union Street close to the old Belfast Telegraph building, for organising such a safe, well run junior competition in collaboration with Belfast City Council.

