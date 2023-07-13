GALLERY: Mural to anti-plastic bullet campaigner Jim McCabe unveiled

THERE was a large turnout in bright sunshine at the weekend for the unveiling of the mural to anti-plastic bullets campaigner Jim McCabe.

The mural of Jim – who passed away on 21 January this year – was unveiled on the International Wall after a demonstration by members of the United Campaign Against Plastic Bullets which began in Islandbawn Street and continued to the International Wall.

Jim McCabe helped found the United Campaign Against Plastic Bullets in 1985 following the killing of his wife Nora who was shot and killed by a member of the RUC on the morning of July 9 1981 while returning home from the shops. Norah was shot in the back of the head at close range at the corner of Linden Street off the Falls Road.

Yesterday I attended the unveiling of the mural of Jim McCabe by his family members and others who have supported the family. pic.twitter.com/l2858CeGxn — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) July 9, 2023

Always campaigning, Jim travelled widely to spread the message against the deadly weapons and sought to educate people on their danger. He met numerous people throughout his campaign including Pope John Paul II.

Jim's son James McCabe thanked those who took part and said it was a very special day.

“It was a brilliant day and the sun was out, it was a very peaceful event and that’s what we wanted, a peaceful march. The unveiling was brilliant and it just honours my father big time. We’re very pleased with it. There is more to still add to the mural but it couldn’t be added in time because of the rain but we got his face and name on there and we’re looking forward to seeing it completed.

“There was a good crowd there and I was very happy to see a lot of young ones there too and it’s important for them to be there to be educated on the dangers of these bullets and these deadly weapons so if there ever is another riot they will be off the streets and not anywhere near them because they are so dangerous.

“If we can get through to the young ones and make them aware then it will be brilliant. We’ve lived through it but they haven’t and we need to make them aware of the dangers out there.”