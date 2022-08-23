GALLERY: Huge crowds mark 41st anniversary of 1981 hunger-strike

THOUSANDS of people lined the Falls Road at the weekend to watch the parade and ceremony to mark the 41st anniversary of the 1981 hunger-strike.

The 1981 hunger-strike was the culmination of a five year protest which began with the 1976 blanket protest against the criminalisation of political prisoners. Ten men died during the hunger-strike with the British government eventually conceding to the prisoners' demands within months of the protest ending.

During the hunger-strike Bobby Sands was elected MP for Fermanagh/South Tyrone while Kieran Doherty was elected TD for Cavan-Monaghan. Both IRA volunteers would die during the protest.

The parade, which was organised by the National Hunger Strike Commemoration Committee, assembled at Dunville Park before leaving for Milltown Cemetery where four hunger strikers, Bobby Sands, Joe McDonnell, Kieran Doherty and Pat McGeown are buried. At Milltown Cemetery the commemoration was chaired by West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly. West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan, who was himself on hunger-strike for 55 days in 1981, addressed the crowd.

Joe Austin, Chairman of the National Graves Association, said the event on Sunday was a remarkable success.

“I would say it was the biggest hunger strike commemorative event in 20 years," he said. "The size of the crowds who turned up to see the parade and ceremony surpassed what we saw at Easter, and Easter was a big commemoration. I think there were a number of factors for this, including the mood of the nationalist and republican community, there is the changing politics, and of course the brilliant weather. It all came together to make a very successful event.”

At Belfast hunger strike commemoration to honour those who gave their lives & who stopped the British Gov from criminalising our struggle



Lyrics of Joe McDonnell

“And you dare to call me a terrorist⁰While you look down your gun⁰When I think of all the deeds that you have done pic.twitter.com/6SpcwGO3tQ — Martina Anderson Sinn Féin (@M_AndersonSF) August 21, 2022

Praising the families of those who died on hunger-strike for their participation in the parade, which they led, and also for their dedication to the cause of Irish freedom, Joe Austin said that the people of Belfast "hold a very dear place in their hearts for the families of those who died on the strike".

Mr Austin continued: “I would like to thank the National Hunger Strike Commemoration Committee which included many people and groups who worked tirelessly to organise the parade and usher in such a good turnout.”

At the commemoration, MLA Pat Sheehan praised his fellow hunger-strikers.

“In terms of the political impact of the hunger-strike, we need to remember that the aim of criminalisation was to defeat the republican struggle," he said. "Now, the Orange state has gone. Unionist domination has gone.

"Sinn Féin is the biggest party in the North and on the island of Ireland, and so, the opposite of what was intended has come to pass.

"The injustice of partition and of the British state in Ireland was exposed to international scrutiny as never before.”

Pat Sheehan added: "Their bravery set in train a series of events that made the momentum for political and social change unstoppable and irreversible.

"A republic where the rights and identity of all our people, of whatever persuasion or background, will be accommodated and cherished.”

He concluded: “It is often said that there is nothing as powerful as an idea whose time has come, and that time has come now.”