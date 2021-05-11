NEW APP: Order with a tap on Use Your Loaf app

Ordering good local grub just got a lot easier with the launch of the Use Your Loaf mobile app.



Based on the Antrim Road, Use Your Loaf – known locally as the £1 and penny bakery – has created a new app that gives full menu with several handy payment options.





Whether its something fresh from the bakery, a lunchtime meal deal, or fry, customers can take their pick ahead of time and pay for their delivery or collection using cash or card.



The app also opens Use Your Loaf’s new contactless table service, which makes it even easier to go out for a bite to eat.



“All you have to do is go onto the app and order, pick what table they’re at and the food is brought straight out to them,” owner John Kelly said.



“With our outside seating area open now it’s good to see people coming and sitting at the tables again rather than a give-and-go service.”



To download the app search ‘Use Your Loaf Belfast’ on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.



Use Your Loaf opens 7am – 4pm from Monday to Saturday and 8am – 5pm on Sunday, when a three course Sunday lunch is also available.