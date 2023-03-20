New restaurant opens at the Cultúrlann

A NEW restaurant has opened at the Cultúrlann on the Falls Road.

Located in the heart of the Gaeltacht Quarter, the restaurant ‘Bia Loch Lao’ has reopened under new management. The warm, welcoming restaurant offers a range of delicious food where the Irish language can be heard and spoken.

"I have a team that is very happy to promote the Irish language and are learning Irish. There are a few English speakers, and they are very happy to be able to learn Irish," said Dónal Ó Raghailligh, who manages the restaurant.

Dónal, who is the owner of popular restaurant Caulfields Bar and Restaurant, has been working in the industry since he was 15-years-old and is extremely passionate about the Irish language.

“The team really love the restaurant we have in the Cultúrlann. The atmosphere is great, and the customers are first class. Everyone is happy to work there, it's an beautiful building with a rich history.”

The restaurant is set to open at night providing delicious food as well as providing a Sunday service in the future where a roast dinner will then be available.

The restaurant's opening hours are: Monday to Thursday, 9-7, Friday and Saturday 9-9, and Sunday 9-7.