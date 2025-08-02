Over 30s still tucked up in their beds after Falls Park Féile night

THE first big music event at the Falls Park got underway last night with the much-anticipated Over 30s night.

Festival-goers danced the night away to DJ Sammy, Mark McCabe et al.

What a Night!



Special D - Come With Me belting out over Falls Park



Mark McCabe has over 10,000 in Falls Park Going Nuts 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PFDMuWfJw6 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 1, 2025

With the Country and Western Night to look forward to this evening, it will be another busy night on the Falls Road. Let's hope the over-30s are allowed out after last night.