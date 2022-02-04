OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: Celebrating 50 years of the Andersonstown News Episode One – Nuns Fired By Canon

2022 marks 50 years since the Andersonstown News was first published and to celebrate, we have launched our first ever podcast – Over The Wire.

Each episode, we will be diving into our archives to look at some of the stories and the people who made the Andersonstown News and indeed West Belfast what it is today.

In this first episode, we look back to 1973 and one of our most memorable headlines from the early days of the Andersonstown News – Nuns Fired by Canon.

Mother Teresa arrived in West Belfast in 1971 to establish a convent in Ballymurphy, months after the Ballymurphy Massacre where 11 innocent civilians, including a local priest, died at the hands of the British Army's Parachute Regiment.

18 months later and Mother Teresa was gone, with many local residents still believing to this day that she was forced out by the Catholic Church.

This week we are joined by Ciaran Cahill from Springhill Community House who takes up the story of Mother Teresa's time living in West Belfast.