Dinker to the fore in new Covid experiments

A WEST Belfast community worker who contracted Covid-19 is among the first group of people to donate blood in a new clinical trial aimed at tackling the virus.

Robert 'Dinker' McClenaghan from the Falls Residents’ Association visited the City Hospital on Monday as part of the trial looking at ‘convalescent plasma’ as a treatment for people with Covid-19.

The plasma component of blood from donors who have had Covid-19 contains antibodies that fight against the virus and there has been some evidence to suggest that this may be useful in the fight against the virus.

After contracting Covid-19 in October, Robert later signed up for the UK-wide trial and was found to have a high level of the necessary antibodies. The plasma taken from his blood will then transfused to a patient who currently has Covid-19.

Like many people, Robert and his family have been seriously impacted by Covid-19, with both his father and his sister, who is a nurse, contracting the virus.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Robert said he was “delighted” to play his part in fighting Covid-19.

“The NHS needs blood, the NHS needs plasma, so we all need to do more than just clap for the NHS,” he said.

“Please donate now – especially those recovering from Covid-19 who may have strong antibody levels to donate. People’s lives depend on us donating.”

Like other blood services, the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS) began collecting convalescent plasma via blood donations. However, for those donors who have high antibody levels, plasmapheresis is the most effective way to collect plasma.

Plasmapheresis involves being connected to a machine which takes blood from a donor’s arm and separates out the plasma from the red cells; the red cells are then returned to the donor via the other arm. Using this method, much more plasma can be collected from each donor, potentially helping many more patients.

Matt Gillespie, supply chain manger for NIBTS, said: “Convalescent plasma has the potential to be a very useful treatment in the fight against Covid-19.

“Convalescent plasma is not something you can manufacture, it 100% depends on donors like Robert coming forward to do donate.

“We are keen for anyone who has recovered from Covid-19 to come forward to become a plasma donor. If you are interested in becoming a plasma donor find more information online.

“Do something wonderful this Christmas: donate blood, save lives.”