Saint Dominic’s Grammar School celebrates outstanding achievements at GCSE and A-Level

ST Dominic’s Grammar School has long been a beacon of academic excellence, and this year’s GCSE and A-Level Award ceremonies were a testament to the hard work, determination, and passion that define the school’s exceptional pupils.

Recently the school community gathered to celebrate the students’ academic successes and remarkable contributions to extracurricular life.



GCSE Achievements

At the GCSE Awards Ceremony awards were presented to all students for GCSE including younger students in Years 8 to 11 for Arabic and Irish. The school also recognised students for achieving first place in their respective subjects. The prestigious Mother Laurentia Corr Trophy for outstanding academic success was awarded to Abigail Mayock, Lucy McAloon, Grace McNamee, Emma Meenan, and Katrina Villasfer, all of whom achieved 9A* grades or more. Other accolades included Brianna Bennett receiving the prestigious Rank Foundation Scholarship, recognition for the participants in the Albert Schweitzer Leadership for Life International Conference in Maynooth and of course, the school’s Volunteers of the Year.

The ceremony also honoured students for their sporting achievements, including those excelling in Gaelic football, camogie, waterpolo and basketball. Special recognition was given to Polly Short and Aoife Rice for their exceptional contributions to school life.

Polly received the Gout de L'Effort Award and Aoife the Ciara Park Trophy, an award remembering St Dominic’s past student, Ciara, who tragically died whilst a GCSE student in St Dominic’s in 2008.

Among the highlights of the GCSE ceremony was the inspiring address by Dr Nichola Booth, Director of Behavioural Analysis and Autism at QUB and a past pupil of St Dominic’s. She spoke of the impact her St Dominic’s education has had on her life.

“It was a pleasure to be invited back to St Dominic’s and see the amazing achievements of the Year 12 cohort. The ceremony was a way to recognise individual successes while also highlighting how St Dominic’s continues to deliver a comprehensive education with not only a focus on academic achievement but on fostering a holistic, nurturing environment for all pupils. This strong school ethos will stay with all long after they leave and they will bring these values with them, wherever they go.”

The musical items made the evening even more special. Ella Mathews and Ciaran Turkington sang a beautiful rendition of ‘I Still Believe’ from Miss Saigon, whilst the fabulous tradition group performed The Wedding Feast, Dance of the Honeybee and John Ryan’s Polka.



A-Level Excellence

The A-Level ceremony, which took place against a beautiful Christmas backdrop, was infused with a spirit of joy and accomplishment. The Senior Choir, accompanied by soloist Cara Linden, kicked off the festivities with a breathtaking rendition of O Holy Night, setting the tone for a memorable evening.

A number of awards were presented recognising the diverse talents and achievements of the pupils. Sophie Toal and Olivia Napier were awarded perpetual trophies for their success in music exams, while Ciara Murray received the Moloney Trophy for Sport.

Other accolades honoured leadership, volunteer work, and exceptional contributions to school life, with notable winners such as Áine Kelly, recognised for her place on the Antrim Senior Gaelic Football panel.

The evening shone with academic brilliance, as 55 pupils received top awards for achieving the equivalent of three A grades. Special mention was made of four exceptional students — Isabella De Meulemeester, Bláithín Drain, Casey McLaughlin, and Oraith Rooney — who collectively earned the O’Neill Trophy for achieving three A* grades or more. St Dominic’s Grammar School celebrated the leadership of their Head Prefect Team and the 12 students who achieved seven years full attendance. There was also a range of very special donated awards recognising valued contribution to the school community. Cara McFadden received the Mary Rose Courage Award, Robyn McCloskey took home the Gout de l’Effort, Dervla Crilly McAufield took the Veritas Cup, Ciara Donnelly the St Dominic Award and finally Olivia Napier achieved the Higher 6th Plate.

The A-Level Awards ceremony saw The Honourable Sorcha Eastwood, a former St Dominic’s student and current MP for the Alliance Party, inspire the students with her speech on finding their own path and using their voices to create change.

“It is vitally important for us to think of others and have your key place in your community,” she said. “Having an active voice in areas of social justice and human rights are central to the way Dominicans approach things. You have to find your voice and it can take time, as it did for me. You will find your lane with patience.”

As the evening drew to a close, pupils were reminded of the values that have shaped their time at St Dominic’s. “You will always be Dominicans,” read a message on the board as families and pupils left the Study Hall, inspired by the ethos of St Catherine of Siena to “go and set the world on fire.”

Senior Teacher, Mr Scott said: “The A Level Awards ceremony is a wonderful opportunity to have our recent leavers group back to school to celebrate their amazing achievements. It is always nice to catch up with their parents and also to hear how our recent alumni are getting on now in university or employment.”

Ms McNeill, Teacher in Charge of Celebrating Success, expressed her pride in the celebrations also: “The GCSE and A-Level Award Ceremonies are the bright spots that motivate our pupils throughout the year. It’s therefore always a joy to watch pupils celebrate their successes and watch their achievements shine through the smiles on their faces on stage.”

Both award ceremonies were a fitting tribute to the bright futures of St Dominic’s pupils, who continue to blaze trails in every area of their lives. The evenings, full of music, recognition, and inspiration, were certainly ones to remember.