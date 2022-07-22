GALLERY: Saint Mary’s University College commencement celebrations

STUDENTS from as far north as Milford, Co Donegal, and as far south as Cobh, Co Cork, joined with families and friends as well as those from closer to the College at Commencement ceremonies at St Mary’s University College marking the end of the academic year.

Commencement is the occasion when St Mary’s students complete their degree programmes and start new stages of their life journeys in the world of work or further study.

Commencement ceremonies were held for students of Initial Teacher Education, Religious Education, Irish-Medium Education and Liberal Arts. Speakers at the events included Bishop Noel Treanor, Bishop Donal McKeown, Fr Eugene O’Hagan and Dr Richard Moore, the CEO of Children in Crossfire.

The Principal at St Mary’s, Professor Peter Finn KSG said: “Commencement ceremonies present the College community with opportunities to commend our students, congratulate them in a public way and join with their families and friends in wishing them well for their futures.”