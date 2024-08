Scéim Samhraidh a huge success at Lámh Dhearg

LÁMH Dhearg once again hosted their annual and popular cultural summer scheme, Scéim Samhraidh.

The children participated in an action packed week including activities such as Irish language activities, national anthem workshop, céilí dancing and GAA as well as trips to the cinema and Belfast Zoo.

The scheme was generously funded by the Belfast City Council.