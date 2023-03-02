GALLERY: Sean-Nós na Fearsaide celebrated in Belfast

One of Ireland’s oldest traditions was celebrated this week as part of Sean-Nós na Fearsaide.

The main aim of Sean-Nós na Fearsaide is to give people the opportunity to celebrate Ireland’s rich language, culture and traditional arts.

The weekend delivered a taste and insight into the native traditions of the country, between singing, dancing, Lúibíní, two-person interviews and storytelling at Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain in North Belfast.

The Sean-Nós singing competitions are at the heart of the festival including competitions, Corn Cuimhneacháin Sheáin Mhic Aindreasa & Corn Cuimhneacháin Uí Chriagáin.

First place for Corn Mhic Aindreasa was Síomha Ní Ghribín with Micheál Breathnach in second place followed by Lasairfhíona ní Bhraonáin in third.

First place for Corn Uí Chriagáin was Mairéad Ní Fhlatharta with Feilimí Ó Connor in second place followed by Treasa Uí Churraighín in third.