On your doorstep: Showcasing Lagmore Shopping Village

WHEN Lagmore Developments Ltd opened three decades ago, Lagmore Shopping Village symbolised a massive vote of confidence in the greater Colin area, supporting the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, and greater Colin area.

In the years that followed, it has provided a commercial hub for local people. Thriving businesses provide much needed employment and services.

Colin Neighbourhood Partnership has championed redevelopment, investment and educational uplift in the Twinbrook-Poleglass-Lagmore area and been at the helm when a series of transformational projects, including Brook Leisure Centre and Páirc Nua Cholláin, The Colin Community Allotments, The Colin Connect Transport Hub and rejuvenating green spaces such as Belle Steele Gardens and Old Colin Woods.

