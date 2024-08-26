Soccer: Cliftonville extends a céad míle fáilte to ethnic minority communities

THE weather didn't play ball on Sunday at Solitude, but that didn't stop the gates being flung open to offer a céad míle fáilte for members of the Black and Minority Ethnic communities to take part in a 7-a-side tournament.

'Seeking Solitude' saw teams made up of players from a host of backgrounds battle it out on the pitch with family activities included to offer a welcoming hand to the North Belfast club.

Over the past number of weeks, Belfast has been blighted by racist attacks by those seeking to divide, but the overwhelming majority of citizens have made their feelings known that this does not represent them.

As Ireland's oldest football club, Cliftonville FC has been keen to extend the hand of friendship in an effort to unite communities, bringing people of all faiths, ethnic backgrounds and nationalities together under the banner of sport.

It has extended a warm welcome, not just on Sunday, but weekly through its FonaCab League which takes place each Saturday at Solitude with 1,000 kids from all over Belfast taking part, while the doors of its social club have always been open to away supporters, regardless of the club they support.

But given those recent events in the city, it was decided to reinforce that message with Sunday's tournament and family day.

"It felt like the right thing to do and everyone at the club was right behind the idea," said club director, Michael Hegney.

"Cliftonville stands with all communities, refugees and people from all minority backgrounds. We are passionate to extend that welcome to everyone as we need to offer that céad míle fáilte to everyone who makes Ireland their home.

"We host the FonaCab League every Saturday which is is probably one of the biggest youth tournaments in the North and runs smoothly each week with every community involved.

"It's nothing new we have people from all backgrounds coming through the gates of the club so this was just an extension of it."

Outside of a home venue for Cliftonville teams, Solitude is a hive of activity with that youth league and much more, but the club has plans to expand further with ambitions to develop a community hub which will help develop greater cohesion.

Government funds are due for all local clubs and Cliftonville plan to put their slice to good use when it is released to meet the demands of its teams and the club as a whole.

Belfast is an ever-evolving city with people from a range of backgrounds now calling it home, contributing greatly to the cultural tapestry.

Sport is a great unifier and Cliftonville are determined to row in behind the efforts to ensure Belfast is a city for all and replicate the welcome Irish immigrants have received throughout history.

"North Belfast and the Antrim Road is very ethnically diverse," Hegney noted.

"Even in the streets around Solitude, there are kids of all ethnicities and it's important to everyone we send them a message of solidarity. The people who came on Sunday were very grateful for us to be there for them.

"As Ireland's oldest club, it feels we are the flag-bearers to replicate what other countries have done for the Irish over the centuries."