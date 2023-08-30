Soccer: Local youth football teams ‘Play It Safe’ at Friendship Tournament

Translink & Babcock have once again joined forces to support a second summer ‘Friendship’ Youth Football Tournament organised by Sandy Row FC.

Taking place at Ormeau Park 4G pitches on Sunday, August 27, local youth teams came together for the chance to win a range of awards, with the event also aiming to inform young people about staying safe on and around public transport.

There was a superb turnout and impressive skills on display with teams in attendance from Sandy Row FC, Crumlin Star, Crumlin United, Crusaders, Ridgeway, Dungoyne Colts, Greenisland Jets and Rosario.



Players also took part in Translink’s ‘Play It Safe’ Challenge showcasing their keepy-up skills and enjoying some friendly competition.