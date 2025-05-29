Soccer: Spórtlann hosts massive multicultural tournament

Spórtlann na hÉireann is co-hosting a massive multicultural football tournament this summer featuring teams from 14 diverse communities, in an immense celebration of unity, sport, and culture.

Teams representing Algeria, Libya, Syria, Nigeria, Somalia, Guinea-Bissau, Poland, and the North's refugee community are amongst those featured.

The Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures NI (MSCNI) Community Super League has just kicked off at the Irish language sports, wellbeing, a recreation facility on the Falls Road.

Players from across the globe who call the North home feature in this highly competitive tournament, with fixtures taking place at the Spórtlann from May until July.

Praising MSCNI, Spórtlann na hÉireann Director Seán Mistéil said: “The MSCNI Community Super League is a fantastic reflection of Belfast’s multiculturalism, and Spórtlann na hÉireann is proud to host this year’s competition.

“As an Irish language facility, we are determined to promote minority communities, languages and cultures. There are few better ways to do that than with a diverse celebration of culture and sport.

“The tournament follows Spórtlann na hÉireann’s highly successful Belfast Anti-Racism Cup, which was part of West Belfast’s inaugural anti-racism week, ‘Fáilte 25’, in February.

“For us, this is another opportunity to champion the unity and solidarity that exists amongst communities here and to bring yet another major sporting spectacle to the Spórtlann. We commend MSCNI for organising this exciting and important competition, and we wish them every success.”

Jahswill Emmanuel, CEO and Founder of Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures NI (MSCNI), said: “This tournament is more than football; it's a living symbol of what's possible when communities come together for respect, celebration, and shared purpose.

“At MSCNI, we believe that sport speaks every language, and here at Spórtlann na hÉireann, we're proud to show that unity in diversity is Northern Ireland's greatest strength.”