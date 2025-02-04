Soccer: St James' Swifts Development League teams make use of St Louise's 4G

ENTHUSIASTIC children at school on a Saturday is not what many would consider the norm, yet it was the case at St Louise's pitches at the weekend as young St James' Swifts players availed of the facility for the first time.

Much work had been undertaken to make it a reality as the club received the blessing from the school to use the 4G pitch for its 2018, 2019 and 2020 fonaCAB Development League teams.

Over the years, the club has been forced to play its games in different parts of the city such as Solitude - home of Cliftonville FC - in North Belfast and Orangefield in the east of the city.

The use of those venues has been greatly appreciated, but it also threw up issues with parents or family members needing to bring children to different areas for games.

However, this latest development will make life so much easier with the home venue right in the heart of the community and if any evidence was need this move will be a huge success, the numbers who turned out on Saturday telling its own story.

Not only will the use of St Louise's ease some logistical headaches, but can also act as a spur for even greater numbers of children able to participate with the home venue a short walk away. Already, the signs are that it will be the case with the visibility of the club in St James' now greater than ever.

The Swifts' senior first team plays its games in Donegal Celtic Park, but the long-term dream would be for the entire club to have a home right in the centre of its home area, yet that will take some time to come to fruition.

But it all has to begin somewhere and at the weekend, the younger members of the club got the chance to come home where they hope to stay for many years to come.