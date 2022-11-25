GALLERY: New play facilities at St Anne's primary blessed by Parish Priest

SAINT Anne’s Primary School welcomed Parish Priest, Father Peter O’Hare to the school to bless their new outdoor facilities.



Having benefitted from a grant of £200,000 from the Department for Communities, the school invested the money in two outdoor play areas and two outdoor classrooms for the pupils.



Speaking after the event, Principal Ciarán Conway said: “This affords the children an opportunity and helps their mental wellbeing.



“After Covid they are allowed to come out and play, to reengage with each other and we have been doing a lot of teamwork which allows them to make new friendships.



“This affords us the opportunity to strengthen that, and we felt that it was important that all our children had that opportunity.”



Mr Conway added that it was important to have the local priest bless the equipment.



“It was important to have Father Peter bless the equipment to mark the occasion. It was a considerable amount of money invested in it and we are a Catholic school, so it was important for us to have him down to bless it for us,” he said.