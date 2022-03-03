GALLERY: St Bride's Primary School celebrate World Book Day

PUPILS at St Bride’s Primary School in South Belfast have been getting into the spirit of World Book Day as they arrived at school this morning dressed as their favourite characters from children's literature.



The school is one of many across the North participating in the annual day of literary celebration by allowing children to dress up as their favourite character and promoting the benefits of reading for a child’s cognitive development.



Initially developed by UNESCO in 1995, World Book Day is celebrated in over 100 countries, encouraging young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

Teacher John McCloskey got into the spirit of the occasion. His class door won first prize

“With it being the 25th World Book Day this year, we at St Bride’s Primary School have gone all out to mark the occasion,” said Mary Rose Mackle, Literacy Co-ordinator KS2 at the school.



“Staff and pupils came to school dressed as their favourite character.



“Every classroom door was decorated in a book theme. We think you’ll all agree they were ‘booktastic’.”