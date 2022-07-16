Eagerly-awaited St Comgall's reopening nears

THE newly renovated St Comgall's School is nearing completion with the final touches to be completed over the coming weeks.

Originally built in the 1800s, the building was initially the Boys' Model School before closing in the early 20 century. The building caught fire in the conflict around 1919/1920 when the British Army occupied part of it.

The Catholic Church subsequently took over the building in 1932 and it became St Comgall's Primary School before closing in the 1990s.

As well as operating as a school, the building was a real hub of the community often hosting tea dances, céilís and the St Peter's Brass Band practice. The building was also utilised by the Scouts, Girl Guides and local youth groups.

In 1969, the school found itself on the front line in the pogroms when the B Specials fired into Divis from Percy Street. The bullet marks from that period are still visible on the outside of the building today.

In April 1972, two student teachers - Patrick Magee and Frank McGuinness – were shot outside the school by members of the Royal Anglian Regiment. Patrick died immediately and Frank was critically injured.

Read about exciting plans to transform the derelict St Comgall's site, off Falls Road, into a community hub with new facilities for residents, businesses & visitors - https://t.co/jzvWBbU2fU @niexecutive pic.twitter.com/eda4KkFBvo — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) July 6, 2018

Throughout the conflict, Immaculata played five-a-side every night in the back yard of the school with youth clubs travelling from across Belfast to play.

The school closed in the 1990s and for a period the Training and Employment Agency and WorkNet had offices in the building to help people into employment. The offices closed down and eventually became derelict.

The Falls Community Council purchased the building in 2003 with the aid of Atlantic Philanthropies and had been lobbying since then to secure the money to rebuild it.

Delighted to see planning permission granted for St Comgall’s old school in west Belfast.



What a transformation this will be for the entire area. £7m will be invested in it to bring this old iconic building back to life.



The community working for the betterment in our areas. pic.twitter.com/rsUSXBIUTh — Paul Maskey (@PaulMaskeyMP) June 11, 2019

Eventually, they secured £7 million from the Executive Office through the Social Investment Fund and through Belfast City Council's Belfast Investment Fund with the work commencing just before the pandemic.

Looking forward to hosting the Best Of The West Awards at the new St Comgall’s complex, Belfast. Good luck to all the nominees! #BOTW pic.twitter.com/MoE94zs8jM — Barra Best (@barrabest) July 1, 2022

Once fully opened, the building will contain office facilities which are currently being let out by Ortus, event spaces, a visitor attraction and café.

Earlier this month, the Andersonstown News held the first event in the building with our annual Best of the West Awards celebration.