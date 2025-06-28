St Gerard’s School football tournament is a huge success

ST Gerard’s School and Support Services hosted their inaugural football tournament, inviting Glenveagh and Parkview Special Education Schools for a fun competitive day in the sun.

The tournament was supported by students from St Colm’s High School who refereed all of the games.

Michael McCullough from St Gerard’s said: “Pupils from Parkview and Glenveagh joined St Gerard’s for an inflatable football tournament at the school. The fantastic pitches that were supplied by Michael from 3 v 3 NI were a massive hit.

“Special thanks to St Colm’s for their pupils that came down, coached, refereed and generally helped out greatly on the day.

“All in attendance were treated to some incredible ball skills by local MP Paul Maskey before dining out at Brian’s Boru – St Gerard’s very own coffee cart – with hot dogs, burgers and ice cream before being able to get their photos taken with both the Irish Cup and the Northern Ireland League Cup thanks to Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville legends Decky Dunne and Conor Pepper.

“Players that took part were from the schools’ SLD departments and it was thoroughly enjoyed by all. We are hoping this will become an annual event in our calendar.”



Paul Maskey MP said: “I was delighted to visit St Gerard’s today for their End of Year Football tournament with our local Sinn Féin team.

“St Gerard’s organised an amazing morning for young people. It was amazing to see so many young people getting involved in sport as well as helping out with the BBQ and coffee cart.

“St Gerard’s supports young people with skill building way beyond just education, especially in the senior school as they prepare to leave formal education.

“The school and its amazing staff are a real asset in West Belfast.”

Órlaithí Flynn MLA also attended the event. “Another amazing event organised by St Gerard’s school,” she said. “The school is always going above and beyond to support our young people.

“Sinn Féin, through Minister Caoimhe Archibald’s plans, is committed to transforming support for young people with Special Educational Needs as they move into further education.

“We’ll continue working across departments to deliver the change that families need.”