St Kieran's pupils bring story of Oliver to the big stage

Talented pupils at St Kieran’s Primary School brought the classic story of Oliver Twist to life, showcasing their skills on the big stage.

Over 60 pupils of the Primary 7 class at St Kieran’s took part in the school’s biggest production of the year.

St Kieran’s pupils worked tremendously hard to perform a professional production in the heart of Poleglass. The entire community came together to see the gifted stars shine. Three performances were put on in total, two in the evening and one matinee show.

“I’m a very proud teacher. To watch their friendships grow and their confidence and support for each other has been incredible,” said Miss Brady, Director of the Oliver Production.

“The children were given the task of learning their lines over the Easter break and when they came back not one of them needed a script. It was such dedication.”

Some of the acting cast sat down with the Andersonstown News and shared their joy at being part of the production. Pupils Alana-Lilly Reid and Chloe McStravick said they played best friends Nancy and Bette. Casey McCrystal who played Oliver said she “loved it". Katie Molloy played Fagan and Jason Brown played Mr Bumble. All the kids shared that new life-long friendships have been made and that they hope to pursue acting careers in the future after being so inspired by performing in Oliver.

Our Year 13 Music Technology students enjoyed working with @skpsbelfast and their Primary 7 Oliver production. pic.twitter.com/FCpCueeMRN — All Saints College - Careers & LLW (@ASCCareers_LLW) June 1, 2023

Teachers Miss Brady and Miss McTaggart directed the show and Miss McKeagney was the Musical Director. Mr O’Reilly designed and created the outstanding backdrop and incredible costumes and props were created by Kate McCarthy, Mrs Gourley, Miss Kearney, Miss Grieve, Miss Duff, Mr O’Reilly and Mr Daley. Staff and students from All Saints supported the production with sound equipment and expertise.

On choosing to perform Oliver Twist, Miss Brady said: “We wanted something traditional, and we were studying Victorians so that was our topic. We were learning about the story of Oliver and the times. We had a day in Mount Stewart and the children had a Victorian day so they got to see what life would have been like for Victorian children and got to dress up too.”

Mr Fusco, Principal at St Kieran’s Primary School said: “The children’s dedication from the outset has been admirable. They have really embraced the project and their enthusiasm has been outstanding. The corridors have been reverberating to those memorable Lionel Bart lyrics from the 1968 film, which only adds to the ‘feel good’ factor that pervades this school on a daily basis.”

St Kieran’s shared their gratitude to all the local businesses and parents who supported the production through donations and prizes. Special guests from Kilwee Nursing Home and Sally Gardens shared their joy at attending the professional production.