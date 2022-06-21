GALLERY: A year of achievement for St Louise's College

ST Louise's Comprehensive College on the Falls Road have had an exciting year, despite facing the challenges of coming out of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pupils have been engaging in a wide array of activities and have earned notable achievements in sports, art, drama, dancing as well as core subjects such as English and Maths.

The school also won three prestigious awards. St Louise’s was awarded the Catholic Schools Award, The Investors in People Gold Award and The Nurture Award.

Mary McHenry, Principal of St Louise's Comprehensive School said: "2021-22 has been an exciting and successful year for the St Louise’s community. With heavy hearts we will say goodbye to our fantastic Year 14 students as the next door opens for them and they journey into their futures.

"They will always be St Louise’s students who have left their mark inside the walls of St Louise’s but will now make their mark on the world.

"With great excitement and anticipation, we await the arrival of our new Year 8 cohort in August 2022. It will be an exciting time for them as they begin their St Louise’s journey!"