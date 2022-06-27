St Michael's Nursery launch new outdoor play area

ST MICHAEL’S Nursery School have officially launched their new outdoor area with a celebration for their pupils including a visit from Spider-Man, Elsa from Frozen and a spectacular dinosaur show.



The new area comes after some nine years of investment in the nursery school which has been delivered in three phases.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, St Michael’s Nursery School Principal Claire McAllister said that she is delighted to have been able to work with funders to deliver the project.



“As we are coming out of the recovery from the pandemic, being outside is the best place for children,” she said.



“We are Forest School-accredited also and are very into using the natural environment around us. It is not just about bringing the classroom outside to play, it is about using the natural space and natural environment to let the children lead the direction of play.



“We find that because we have such a big space, being outside leads to so much problem solving, creativity and collaboration. We have to be vigilant as to where we go next in terms of providing those resources.”



Claire said that the new space is great for boys.



“Boys by their nature are quite often more energetic so this space is great for them.”



The projects were funded to the tune of £35,000, with two £10,000 Awards For All grants alongside £15,000 of funding from the Department for Communities.



“It has taken eight or nine years to deliver the three phases of development here,” Claire added.



“The first stage was to introduce the Trim Trail, which includes the climbing apparatus, balance beams, the A-frame and the playhouse. Phase two included the development of an eco-centre including a pond, indigenous planting, pollinators for the wildlife, over 40 bat and bird boxes around the site which have cameras installed so that the children can see inside them.



“We also have a lure call to get the birds into the boxes with the cameras. In addition to that we also rescue hedgehogs which we release on to the site and we run programmes for our parents including making bird boxes and going on bat walks.



“The funding from the Department for Communities allowed us to install a new stage area, the outdoor classroom to the front, clearing the side of the school and securing the front of the site to ensure that it is as safe for the children as possible.



“We have a huge site here and we are trying our best to make use of it all.”