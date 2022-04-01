GALLERY: Devenish Ball in memory of Tierna Murray raises thousands

A CHARITY ball, held in memory of Poleglass woman who lost her battle with drugs, has raised thousands of pounds.

On Saturday, people from across the community donned their glad rags for the 'Stand by Me Spring Ball' at the Devenish to raise awareness of mental health issues and addiction.

The ball was dedicated to 20-year-old Poleglass woman, Tierna Murray, who died on December 12, 2021, after struggling with cocaine use.

Attendees were treated to a night of entertainment including singers, dancers and more, raising much-needed funds for the West Belfast Wellbeing Forum and the Murray family.

Event organiser Daniel McGinley, a friend of Tierna's, thanked people for supporting the initiative.

"It was an amazing turnout," he said.

"We did this event two years ago for Suicide Awareness, but we wanted to do it in Tierna's memory this year."

Daniel said he first became engaged in mental health campaigning after his cousin, Christopher McGinley, took his own life in 2010.

"I took a dip in my mental health because of his death," he said.

"I've been doing things like this and it has helped me in a sense. I do this event to get everyone involved and to help other people the way it has helped me.

"Being able to get everyone in the one room – and there was about 200 people there – with a positive atmosphere and raising awareness is amazing."