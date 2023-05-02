State-of-the-art facilities at Newforge Fitness

NEWFORGE Fitness is the brand-new sports complex offering fitness, strength and conditioning opportunities for people in the greater Belfast area.

The Fitness Centre opened its doors in March 2023 after receiving funding totalling over £8 million. The project was funded as part of the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body. Match-funding was provided by the Department for Communities, Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development, Ireland. An additional source of funding, totalling £1m, was provided through Sport NI’s Multi-Facility Fund.

The new indoor sports facility is comprised of a state of the art gym, 6 multi-purpose rooms and a large sports hall. The gym has a wide range of strength & conditioning equipment as well as cardio machines including treadmills, ski-erg, elliptical and bikes. Newforge Fitness can cater for all fitness levels and is built to an ISF standard ensuring anyone of any ability can use it, thus creating a huge focus on accessibility for everyone.

Newforge Fitness also has a range of classes available including Get Fit, Bootcamp and Spin. They also offer Yoga and hope to soon expand into Pilates and Ju-Jitsu. The gym has currently over 100 members who have joined since its opening last month with a great uptake from the local community and sports teams.

There are experienced personal trainers on hand to assist members with their fitness goals. Inductions are available and tailored to members’ individual needs.

Other facilities available onsite at Newforge include a range of outdoor sports pitches including a 3G pitch for soccer, rugby and GAA; hockey pitch, bowls green, grass rugby pitch and two multi-use games areas suitable for five-a-side and tennis.

Newforge is without question a fabulous sports facility which is becoming a focal point of the community in South Belfast, with a number of local sports teams calling it their home, including Ulster Rugby Academy, Northern Ireland Women’s Football Team, Taughmonagh YM Football Club, Irish FA Small Games and St Brigid’s GAC.

Newforge is looking forward to opening the brand-new indoor sports hall this summer which will welcome sports such as Netball, Basketball, Badminton, indoor Cricket, Futsal, Boxing and others to the facility.

The state of the art facilities at Newforge Fitness are open Monday to Friday from 7am to 9pm and on the weekends, from 9am to 5pm. These hours offer flexibility to suit members no matter their busy schedules.

Memberships at Newforge Fitness begin from £20 per month as part of the annual contract or £25 per month no-commitment option, making the facilities affordable to all.

To find out more about the facilities or to contact Newforge Fitness please contact gym@newforge.com or phone 028 9068 1027.