Stewartstown Road flooding could lead to 'serious accident'

A COLIN councillor has said that he is concerned that a continual build up of water on the Stewartstown Road will lead to a serious road accident.

On Tuesday morning cars and public transport were forced to make their way through flooded roads during rush hour.

Speaking after the latest flooding after heavy rain this week, Cllr Caoimhín McCann said: "Myself and Danny Baker MLA have been requesting site visits regarding flooding in the Colin area for well over six weeks now.

"Whilst we understand the pressures departments are under due to the DUP refusing to return to work, it isn't acceptable that basic maintenance and repair work isn't carried out.

"We will continue to push hard on the Department for Infrastructure to ensure that they meet their responsibilities.

"Given that it is build-up in one particular area, my fear would be an underlying problem with the drainage system; this is why inspections and repairs need to be made right away.

"We are seriously concerned that the continual build-up of water could lead to a dangerous accident."

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department was made aware of a drainage issue in the Stewartstown Road area and visited the site on 15 November. Investigations are ongoing.

“The public can report an issue with blocked gullies, roadside drainage or ponding on the adopted road network on the NI Direct website”

The poor conditions are set to continue into the weekend with more heavy rain forecast.