FEATURE: The perfect family break awaits at the award-winning Causeway Coast Holiday Park

As the Covid crisis continues to roil society and make holidays abroad all-but-impossible, more and more families are checking out the option of owning a caravan which will enable them to enjoy a break in their bubble and, when the pandemic passes, return to the vacation fun of yesteryear. This week, we look at the offer at Causeway Coast Holiday Park.

The award-winning Causeway Coast Holiday Park in Ballycastle. An outstanding 4-star holiday park for families of all generations. Explore the world-famous Causeway Coast, with Giants Causeway and Portrush within a short drive. Take advantage of the many on-site facilities. Let the kids, or adults, make a splash in our indoor heated swimming pool with slide.

Even on a wet day, let the young ones spend hours playing in our indoor arcade. Fancy a kick about? Burn off some energy in the outdoor sports area!



No matter what your requirements, we have the perfect accommodation to make your short break memorable and comfortable. Stay in one of our glamping lodges for something a little different. Alternatively, book in to one of our Caravan Holiday Homes. For the ultimate relaxation, why not try one of our apartments with a private hot tub - perfect for a short break at any time of the year.





Have you ever considered making family memories last a lifetime? Now you can when you buy your own Caravan Holiday Home at Causeway Coast Holiday Park. We offer a selection of new and used holiday homes from only £17,500. Our site fees are very competitive and can be paid over 10 months. Owners enjoy exclusive benefits including FREE unlimited WiFi*.



Buying your own Caravan Holiday Home is simple and straightforward. We have experts on hand to answer all your questions and guide you through the sales process. We can offer help to buy packages, excellent finance deals, and no site fees until 2021 on selected models*.



Call the sales team now on 028 2076 2550 or visit hagansleisure.co.uk for more details. *T&C’s apply.