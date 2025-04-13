"Enough talk - it's time for action" - Thousands march to demand Casement Park redevelopment

"NO more delays - build Casement Park," was the message from thousands of Gaels who marched to the derelict Andersosntown Road venue on Saturday morning.

The venue was closed for redevelopment in July 2013, but has been beset by issues including a Judicial Review which wiped out initial planning approval, while a redesign and subsequent planning permission has yet to translate into any meaningful work to turn the current ruins into a modern, 34,000 arena which will be the home for Antrim and Ulster GAA.

Costs have risen significantly with the shortfall now rising to approximately £150 million with a glaring lack of urgency from Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and seeming indifference from the British Government to resolve the issue, despite current Secretary of State, Hillary Benn pledging the stadium “will be built” when assuming office last year.

Already, the prospect of the venue hosting games at the 2028 European Championship has come and gone and at present, there is a very real danger that planning permission will expire next summer.

Frustration in GAA circles has now turned to anger and on Saturday morning, GAA members from Belfast, Antrim and Ulster gathered at Rossa Park before making their way to Casement Park to demand action.

As the crowd which included Armagh fans in West Belfast for the Ulster SFC clash with Antrim made its way along the Andersonstown Road, several Antrim players were spotted watching the procession pass by on its way inside the ground.

The crowd heard from Antrim LGFA player, Aine Tubridy; current Antrim camog, Katie Rose Bell; former Antrim football captain, Paddy Cunningham; and Armagh great, Oisin McConville.

All had the same message that time has long since passed for the rebuild to begin and called out the continued delay.

"Our ambitious plans for a redeveloped Casement Park should be the pride of Ireland's second city," said Kevin Gamble, Chair of the South Antrim Board which organised the event along with the Love Casement group.

"How amazing would have been today, to welcome the All-Ireland champions to Casement Park, to watch our own idols wearing the saffron of Antrim battle in the heat of Championship?

"Sadly, Casement Park has been closed for over 4000 days - 12 years and counting. Ulster Rugby got their stadium in 2014, the Irish FA got their stadium in 2016 and I'm sure everyone here supports funding and investment in sport, no matter what that sport is. But we are here to call for equality, to get the stadium we were promised over 13 years ago."

Cunningham took aim at the Communities Minister and Secretary of State for the continued delay as the clock continues to tick.

The former Antrim captain recalled his own playing days in the stadium and insisted the next generation deserves their time inside Antrim's home venue.

"Enough talk - it's time for action," said the Lámh Dhearg clubman.

"We have heard false promises from the Executive and the UK government, time and again. We welcome the redevelopments of Ravenhill and Windsor Park, but we have been forgotten about.

"Only this week, the Communities Minister hosted the UK Sports Minister, Stephanie Peacock, in Larne and Carrickfergus, asking for further investment in grassroots soccer. There was not one mention of the GAA and our needs. What is missing here is equality.

"It's completely unacceptable the GAA and Casement Park continue to be treated as second-class citizens and we will not accept it. It must be built."

McConville also recalled his days playing on the sacred sod for Armagh and his club, Crossmaglen Rangers and echoed the call to "Just get it done", while current players Tubridy and Bell - both members of St Paul's - who represent the county in football and camogie respectively, told the crowd of the importance of the redevelopment to inspire the next generation.

"Ladies football in Antrim is thriving and our clubs are growing, but we are held back," said Tubridy.

"Antrim has not had its home for over 10 years the commitment up to now has been nothing but words.

"I had many great days in the saffron jersey, playing at Croke Park in All-Ireland finals, but I want to have those days in the redeveloped Casement Park.

"So many young girls have missed out on the opportunity to play in Casement Park - the current and next generation deserve better."

Bell added: "I, like many other young people, have been robbed of the opportunity to play at Casement Park.

"The redevelopment is about much more than a stadium: It's a beacon of hope for the future, for our games and generations.

"We call on those in positions of power to move this forward and deliver on our hopes and dreams."