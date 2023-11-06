GALLERY: Thousands protest outside US Consulate demanding Gaza ceasefire

A MASS protest on Saturday saw thousands march from Queen's University to the US Consulate to protest against the US’ involvement in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

The march was organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) and Jews For Palestine – Ireland and proceeded from Queen's to the US Consulate which is located at Danesfort House off the Stranmillis Road.

Hundreds of marchers also brought along teddy bears to lay at the consulate to remember the thousands of children who have been killed by Israeli airstrikes on the beseiged Gazan Strip.

James Quigley of Belfast IPSC said marchers drafted an open letter from the people of Belfast and Ireland which was handed in to the US delegation. Protestors called for an immediate ceasefire in the region.