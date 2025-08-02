Thousands take part in Féile Carnival parade as Gaels call for new Casement

THOUSANDS of people took part in this afternoon's Féile Carnival parade along the Falls Road.

Over 100 groups participated in this year's parade, with the theme of 'Our Children, Their Rights', highlighting the rights of children around the world.

The parade ended in Spórtlann na hÉireann where Party in the Park took place; an opportunity for families to relax and enjoy some festive fun.

As well as our newcomer communities being represented, this year’s Féile an Phobail flagship parade also saw GAA players, members and supporters from right across Belfast and beyond, gather to have their voices heard about their frustration over the delay to the redevelopment of Casement Park.

The parade, which is a key highlight of the Féile summer programme, saw the Féile an Phobail team partnering with South Antrim GAA, bringing to life the passion and the deep-rooted support in West Belfast for the redevelopment of Antrim GAA’s home and Ulster GAA’s provincial stadium.

The themes of the parade were ‘Our Children, their rights’, and ‘Our Casement, our future’, merging the important role that Casement will play as a central hub for GAA sport throughout Ulster, and a focal point and catalyst to provide exciting opportunities for our children of today and tomorrow.

The parade saw hundreds of young Gaels who were representing their clubs from South Antrim and beyond speaking with one voice in support of the stadium that has been promised to them for over 14 years.

Kevin Gamble, Cathaoirleach of South Antrim, said: “With four years since planning was approved and over fourteen years of commitments, Saturday’s parade highlighted the strong sense of feeling in West Belfast that the redevelopment of this transformational stadium, which will see Casement Park hosting some of the greatest sporting events on this island, must start now.

“There can be no more lost opportunities for our children when it comes to Casement Park. This is about the current and next generation of young people and their opportunity to play in and attend matches at Casement Park. Now is the time to deliver an exciting new future for young Gaels in West Belfast and across Ulster by finally delivering the redevelopment of this milestone stadium.”