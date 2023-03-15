WATCH: Ulster Orchestra pulling the strings at Raidió Fáilte

A breathtaking performance of divine music captivated the audience at a special St Patrick's Day event in Raidió Fáilte on Tuesday.

Musicians from the Ulster Orchestra String Quartet serenaded the packed room at An Lonnán café in the Irish language station's Falls Road headquarters.

“This is the first time ever that an event like this has been held in a Gaeilge centre,” said Cillian Breatnach, Station Manager at Raidió Fáilte.

The Ulster Orchestra are now based in the former Townsend Presbyterian Church directly across from Raidió Fáilte’s building and have made West Belfast their new home.

“The orchestra are going to go around the organisations in the area and perform,” Cillian said.

Ceolfhoireann Uladh i stáisiún Raidió Fáilte

13:00-14:00 inniu pic.twitter.com/SW13yHB0cS — Raidió Fáilte (@raidiofailte) March 14, 2023

“Seimí Mac Aindreasa from the station was in contact with them and we are very grateful to them for dropping by.”

Feargal Ó Dornáin of the Ulster Orchestra introduced the four members of the Quartet in both Irish. “Tá áthas orainn a bheith anseo lenár gcomharsanaigh ag Raidió Fáilte," he said. ("We are very happy to be here with our neighbours at Raidió Fáilte.”)

The gifted Quartet included Feargal Ó Dornáin playing the viola, Thomas Jackson and Ana Vandepeet on the violin and David Edmonds on the cello.

Now home to the orchestra, Townsend Presbyterian Church on the peace line is famed for its stained glass windows — created by An Túr Gloine movement at the start of the last century — and its breathtaking architecture.