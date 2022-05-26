GALLERY: Antrim Road shop celebrates 40 years in business

A NORTH Belfast clothing alterations shop has celebrated 40 years in business on the Antrim Road.

Buttons 'N' Bows was opened by Sylvia Drummond and Marie O'Hara in 1982.

The business is now in the hands of Sylvia's daughter, Teresa McCann, and Marie's niece, Mealla Hogg.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Maella said: "I came here to do work experience before getting a Saturday job. I ended up here full-time.

"People who started off as customers to us have become friends over the years. I don’t know what we would do without them.

"We haven’t changed much over the years and I think that is why people keep coming back to us."

On Saturday past, Maella and Teresa hosted a family fun day with music, face painting, Disney princesses and much more in order to give something back to mark the milestone anniversary.

"It was absolutely fantastic and went down really well with the locals," added Maella "We wanted to give something back to the community.

"We want to just keep going and doing what we can do."

Buttons 'N' Bows

215 Antrim Road

Belfast

BT15 2GW

Tel: 07591407150